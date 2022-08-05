MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires Shares of 720 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,501.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

MGK stock opened at $211.38 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.24 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.84.

