SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWR. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 129,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 892.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 44,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 40,251 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, ODonnell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $101.04 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $90.87 and a 52-week high of $123.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.79 and a 200 day moving average of $107.05.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.