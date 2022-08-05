Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,377 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,105,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth $1,127,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 538,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 141,115 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 359,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,587.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $1,453,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,587.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $2,013,281.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,009,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,862,712.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,450,559 shares of company stock valued at $130,743,379. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of DNB stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

