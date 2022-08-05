MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys Shares of 720 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $544,719,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,751,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,199,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,256,000 after acquiring an additional 116,992 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 83,236 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,637,000 after purchasing an additional 82,266 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK opened at $211.38 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $266.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.84.

