UBS Group Trims Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Target Price to $114.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.87.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $82.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $77.89 and a 12-month high of $125.16.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 214.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

