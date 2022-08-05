Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy Sells 654 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 654 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $10,097.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 441,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,809,765.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Toast Trading Up 1.1 %

TOST opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter worth $24,217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth $804,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 825.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth $56,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TOST. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.53.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

