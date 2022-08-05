Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 34,161 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,161 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,044,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,351,000 after purchasing an additional 122,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.04.

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $8.68 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.47.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Stories

