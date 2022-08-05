MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,958 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2.1% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 307,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 196.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 122,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,003,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,003,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Connie K. Duckworth purchased 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.37 per share, for a total transaction of $583,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,535.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 535,289 shares of company stock valued at $21,550,078. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MP Materials Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on MP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Shares of MP stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.93. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a current ratio of 25.52.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About MP Materials

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.