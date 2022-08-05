Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Toro were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 44.1% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Toro

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $62,077.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $62,077.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toro Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on TTC. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $86.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.32. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $115.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

