Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,958 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,649,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,900,000 after buying an additional 253,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,181,000 after purchasing an additional 193,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MP Materials by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,937 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in MP Materials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in MP Materials by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 480,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 50,443 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MP opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.93. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 25.52 and a quick ratio of 24.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,003,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,003,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Connie K. Duckworth acquired 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.37 per share, for a total transaction of $583,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,535.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 535,289 shares of company stock valued at $21,550,078. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Stories

