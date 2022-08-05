Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Confluent were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Confluent alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $87,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Confluent news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $87,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 32,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $618,621.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,456,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,212,317.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,547 shares of company stock valued at $485,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Trading Up 11.4 %

CFLT stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 48.98% and a negative net margin of 90.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.