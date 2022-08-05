10,692 Shares in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VET. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 25.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $22.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $26.02.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.49. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

