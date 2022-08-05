Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

FERG stock opened at $125.69 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $183.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FERG. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ferguson from £140 ($171.55) to £114 ($139.69) in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from £122 ($149.49) to GBX 9,800 ($120.08) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from £190 ($232.81) to £145 ($177.67) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from £136.50 ($167.26) to £130 ($159.29) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from £114.75 ($140.61) to £103.65 ($127.01) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,535.38.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

