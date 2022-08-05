Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,514 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.30. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $657.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.14 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $651,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,608,709.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 14,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $716,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,036 shares in the company, valued at $16,885,503.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $651,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 351,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,608,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,795 shares of company stock worth $1,480,640 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.