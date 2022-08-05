Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth about $2,211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 24.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 45,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,069.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $198,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,806.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,069.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

OCFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

OCFC stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.83.

OceanFirst Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.