Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 16,514 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,514 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFSI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1,783.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 385,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,503,000 after buying an additional 364,933 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,242,000 after buying an additional 231,710 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 318,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,239,000 after buying an additional 160,244 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,143,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,796,000 after buying an additional 160,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTF Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $9,105,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFSI shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

Insider Activity

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, CIO Vandad Fartaj sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $112,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 108,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,905,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 14,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $716,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,036 shares in the company, valued at $16,885,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,640. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company's stock.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.30.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $657.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.77%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

