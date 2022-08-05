Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $202,000 Investment in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CENX. Comerica Bank raised its position in Century Aluminum by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 25.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $30.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

