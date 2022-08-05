Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $214,000 in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,526,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,085 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $31,722,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,110,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 235,201 shares during the period. Axon Capital LP purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $12,612,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 1,081,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after buying an additional 146,583 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PLYA opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $221.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 5,575 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $48,948.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,002.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,984,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,662,683.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $48,948.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 434,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,002.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,830 shares of company stock worth $945,887 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Featured Articles

