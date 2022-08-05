Aigen Investment Management LP Has $220,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,337 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 109.2% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 13.8% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 57,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Citigroup by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $101.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

