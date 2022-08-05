Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 53.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 75,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 26,123 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 31,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 39,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

CPF stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $634.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $30.97.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $70.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 29.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

