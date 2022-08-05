Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 135,337 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,337 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,258,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Citigroup by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $51.26 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $74.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average is $54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $101.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

