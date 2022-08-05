Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Shares in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.22.

Shake Shack Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.15 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $100.85.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at $22,812,487.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 21,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $831,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

