Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $235,000 Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,081,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,784,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $98.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.46.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.46 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of iRobot from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

