Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,554 Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,554 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.19. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.02.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

