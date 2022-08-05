Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $214,000 in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,526,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,085 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $31,722,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,110,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 235,201 shares during the period. Axon Capital LP purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,612,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 1,081,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 3,892 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $34,171.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 332,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,499.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 3,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $34,171.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 332,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,499.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $48,948.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 434,055 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,002.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,830 shares of company stock valued at $945,887. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.65. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $221.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.01 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 3.37%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

