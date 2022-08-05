Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Position Lifted by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) by 347.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,497 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Cronos Group during the first quarter worth $110,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,172,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 577,142 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cronos Group by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 31.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 109,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $3.42 on Friday. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.50 and a current ratio of 26.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 36.04%. The business had revenue of $25.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRON shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC upgraded Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

Cronos Group Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

