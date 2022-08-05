Aigen Investment Management LP Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,161 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 52,787 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $2,777,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $2,379,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 992,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,132,000 after purchasing an additional 556,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 1.0 %

JBLU stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.47. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $16.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.