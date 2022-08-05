Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Up 2.2 %

FERG stock opened at $125.69 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $183.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from £136.50 ($167.26) to £130 ($159.29) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferguson to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,535.38.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

