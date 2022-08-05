Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Toro were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Toro by 13.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Toro by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,991,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 220,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,992,000 after buying an additional 40,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Toro by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $86.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $115.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th.

Insider Activity at Toro

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,077.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $317,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $449,523.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,077.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

