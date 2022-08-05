Aigen Investment Management LP Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,817 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 326,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,569,000 after purchasing an additional 34,331 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $103.85 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.