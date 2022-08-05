Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 10,539 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,539 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,943,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,858,000 after purchasing an additional 263,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,500,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,395,000 after purchasing an additional 309,385 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,084,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,255,000 after purchasing an additional 564,130 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,712,000 after acquiring an additional 151,049 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $784,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at $92,972,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $80,560.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares in the company, valued at $53,272,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $784,350.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

APP stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.40, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.14.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.21. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $625.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.04 million. Analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on AppLovin from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AppLovin from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AppLovin from $90.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.07.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

