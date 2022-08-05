Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in LendingClub by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in LendingClub by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 11,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LC stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.01. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.97 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on LendingClub to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $75,994.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,325 shares of company stock valued at $516,831. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

