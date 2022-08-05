Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 32,817 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,817 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,535.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $103.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.76 and a 200-day moving average of $98.47. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.