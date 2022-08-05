8,395 Shares in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,395 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 778.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,825 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 117,710 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,760 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 130.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,511 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 26,915 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,794 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 38.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,904 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.03, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.65.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.37) EPS. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

