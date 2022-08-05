Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $210,000 in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Bailey Value Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

OCFC stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In related news, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $198,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,806.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $198,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,806.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,069.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

