Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $215,000 in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,554 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 829,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,063,000 after buying an additional 94,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,129,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 413,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 17,008 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,898,000 after purchasing an additional 27,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.02. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

