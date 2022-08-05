Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Stock Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,539 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APP. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE APP opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.14. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $116.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $625.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.04 million. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $90.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares in the company, valued at $53,272,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at $92,972,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.