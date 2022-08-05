Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) by 347.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,497 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 403.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 189,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 152,230 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cronos Group by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $3.42 on Friday. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.50 and a current ratio of 26.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $25.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 36.04%. The company’s revenue was up 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRON shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

