Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $251,000 Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,801.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,801.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HASI opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

