5,296 Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

HASI stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 18.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.47. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson purchased 3,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,801.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,801.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

