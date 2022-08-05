Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,064,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $581,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,592 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 2,281.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,639,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,490 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,111,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,492 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,708,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $26.72 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

