Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 159,054 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,686 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 159,054 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,017,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 25.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 841,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 171,185 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $10,468,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

SWN stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwestern Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

