Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 22,999 Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 157,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 12,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

