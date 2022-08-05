Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $259,000 in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Leslie’s by 17.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Leslie’s by 21.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 9.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LESL. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $15.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.78. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $25.73.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Leslie’s

In related news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.