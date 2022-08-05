Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,787 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of SHG stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.41%.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

