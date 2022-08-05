Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,787 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 314,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 27,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

SHG stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.74. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Shinhan Financial Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Articles

