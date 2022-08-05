Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 6,488 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

PBF Energy Trading Down 10.3 %

In related news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,127.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PBF Energy news, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $1,826,968.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,127.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,857,488 shares of company stock valued at $63,637,652. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $44.12.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $5.83. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.