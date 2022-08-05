Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after acquiring an additional 767,512 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after acquiring an additional 367,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,396,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after acquiring an additional 29,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1,942.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,878 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In related news, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $1,826,968.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $773,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,823,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,802,273.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $1,826,968.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,857,488 shares of company stock worth $63,637,652. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $29.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.18. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $5.83. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 55.28%. The business’s revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

