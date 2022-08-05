Aigen Investment Management LP Has $269,000 Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,276 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Workiva were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Workiva by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $925,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $72.35 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day moving average is $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 67.49% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Workiva

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.