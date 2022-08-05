Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 573.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $66,726.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,739.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,964 shares of company stock worth $295,194. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $76.10.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 69.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

